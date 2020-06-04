Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2020: SMAR,CMTL,ZUO

Technology stocks were dropping in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sinking 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Smartsheet (SMAR) tumbled 22% after the collaboration software firm forecast a larger net loss and revenue for the current quarter ending July 31 lagging Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting a Q2 net loss in a range of $0.18 to $0.16 per share on between $86 million to $87 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.14 per share on $88.5 million in revenue.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) dropped 16% after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.05 per share for its Q3 ended April 30, down compared with a $0.42 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue declined 20.7% year-over-year to $135.1 million, also lagging the $146.5 million analyst mean.

Among gainers, Zuora (ZUO) rose 5.6% after the cloud software company late Wednesday reported an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.06 per share, improving on a $0.11 per share non-GAAP loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.10 per share non-GAAP net loss. Revenue rose 15% during the three months ended April 30 compared with year-ago levels, reaching $73.9 million and also topping the $70.7 million Street view.

