Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2020: SCWX, MWK, QTT, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.58% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.38% in recent trading.

SecureWorks (SCWX) was over 15% higher after the cybersecurity company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03 per share, reversing the $0.02 net loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average loss estimate of $0.05 per share.

Mohawk Group (MWK) was 20% higher after saying its May net revenue increased 105% from the same month last year, mainly due to an accelerated shift in consumer spending toward e-commerce.

Qutoutiao (QTT) was up more than 4% as it posted Q1 adjusted net loss of RMB1.40 ($0.20) per American depositary share compared with the RMB2.33 loss per ADS in the prior-year period.

