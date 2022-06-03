Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2022: STNE, HCP, IOT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

StoneCo (STNE) reported late Thursday Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.43 Brazilian reals ($0.09) per diluted share, down from 0.60 reais a year ago. StoneCo shares were gaining over 10% in the premarket session.

HashiCorp (HCP) reported Thursday an adjusted fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.17 per share, compared with its net loss of $0.21 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss per share of $0.29. HashiCorp shares were down more than 9%.

Samsara (IOT) reported late Thursday a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.08. Samsara shares were slipping past 3%.

