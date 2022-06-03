Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2022: ASAN,AAPL,OKTA

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Asana (ASAN) tumbled 9.8% after the work-management company late Thursday projected a non-GAAP fiscal Q2 loss between $0.38 to $0.39 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.32 loss for the three months to July.

Apple (AAPL) was dropping 3.6% amid reports European Union authorities are close to requiring all types of mobile phones, tablets and headphones use a common charging point amid complaints by iPhone and Android users about having to use different chargers. The European Commission vote on the proposal is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

Okta (OKTA) rose 6.4% after reporting a smaller-than-expected net loss and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates during its fiscal Q1 ended April 30. The cybersecurity company improved its its fiscal 2023 outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.