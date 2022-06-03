Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2022: AEYE,ASAN,AAPL,OKTA

Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday falling 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, AudioEye (AEYE) was 20% higher late in Friday trading, easing slightly from an earlier 33% advance, after the internet software firm overnight authorized a new, $3 million stock buyback program running through June 30, 2024.

Okta (OKTA) rose 5% after reporting a smaller-than-expected net loss and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates during its fiscal Q1 ended April 30. The cybersecurity company improved its fiscal 2023 outlook.

Among decliners, Apple (AAPL) was dropping 4% amid reports European Union authorities are close to requiring all types of mobile phones, tablets and headphones use a common charging connection amid complaints by iPhone and Android users about having to use different chargers. The European Commission vote on the proposal is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

Asana (ASAN) tumbled 7.3% after the work-management company late Thursday projected a non-GAAP fiscal Q2 loss between $0.38 to $0.39 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.32 loss for the three months to July.

