Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2021: CIEN, SCWX, CTK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.82% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down almost 1% in recent trading.

Ciena (CIEN) was climbing past 5% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share, compared to $0.76 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.48 per share.

SecureWorks (SCWX) was slightly higher as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, compared to earnings of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.04 per share.

CooTek (CTK) was declining by more than 4% after booking a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.18 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.14 a year ago.

