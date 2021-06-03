Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2021: AI,FEYE,SPLK,SCWX

Technology stocks fell hard on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sinking 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) fell over 10% after Canaccord Genuity, Piper Sandler, Needham, Deutsche Bank and Wedbush all lowered their price targets for C3.ai shares on Thursday despite the artificial intelligence software company overnight reporting a smaller-than-expected fiscal Q4 net loss and a 29.3% year-over-year revenue increase that also beat Wall Street forecasts.

Splunk (SPLK) tumbled 9.6% after saying its non-GAAP Q1 adjusted loss widened to $0.91 per share from $0.56 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.70 per share net loss by the data management company.

FireEye (FEYE) plunged 17.6% after saying it was selling its FireEye Products business - including all of its network, email, endpoint, and cloud security products - along with the FireEye name to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion in cash.

To the upside, SecureWorks (SCWX) rose over 10% after the cybersecurity company reported a surprise non-GAAP profit for its fiscal Q1 ended April 30 along with revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations. It also said CEO Michael Cote will retire in September and will be succeeded by Wendy Thomas, currently president of the company's customer success unit.

