Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2020: WISA,APPS,MCHP,AMBA

Technology stocks added to their small gains from earlier in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.9%.

In company news, Summit Wireless (WISA) soared more than 21% on Wednesday after the wireless audio equipment company said it has received WiSA-ready certification for its components used in new LG OLED ZX and NanoCell NANO 99 series televisions. The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association is an industry consortium establishing interoperability standards for consumer electronics.

Digital Turbine (APPS) rose 32% after reporting a 45% increase in revenue during its Q4 ended March 31 compared with year-ago levels, rising to $39.4 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus. Looking forward, the mobile communications equipment company is projecting Q2 revenue in a range of $47 million to $50 million, also exceeding the $42 million analyst mean.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) climbed 12% after the semiconductor components company late Tuesday raised its fiscal Q1 forecast, now expecting adjusted net income for the three months ending June 30 in a new range of $1.35 to $1.53 per share on between $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion in revenue compared with its prior guidance expecting non-GAAP earnings of $1.25 to $1.45 per share and $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion in revenue. The Street is at $1.34 per share and $1.25 billion, respectively.

Ambarella (AMBA) dropped over 13% after forecasting Q2 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates and upstaging better-than-expected Q1 financial results. The company is projecting revenue 6% either side of $50 million, suggesting a range of $47 million to $53 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $57 million in revenue for the three months ending July 31.

