Technology
LYFT

Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2020: LYFT, DZSI, APPS, XLK, XSD, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.15%, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was advancing by 0.49%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 1.24% higher recently.

Lyft (LYFT) was gaining more than 6% in value after saying rides on its rideshare platform increased 26% in May against April but were down about 70% from a year-ago period, adding that rides have risen week-over-week for 7 consecutive weeks since the week ended April 12.

Dasan Zhone Technologies (DZSI) was advancing by more than 15% after saying it has received a three-year $66 million contract to provide Fiber-to-the-Home solutions and switches to LG U+, the telecom unit of South Korean conglomerate LG Corporation.

Digital Turbine (APPS) was over 14% higher after it reported adjusted EPS of $0.05 in Q4, up from $0.03 a year earlier, as revenue grew 45% to $39.4 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted profit of $0.05 per share on revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYFT DZSI APPS XLK XSD

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular