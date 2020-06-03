Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2020: LYFT, DZSI, APPS, XLK, XSD, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.15%, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was advancing by 0.49%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 1.24% higher recently.

Lyft (LYFT) was gaining more than 6% in value after saying rides on its rideshare platform increased 26% in May against April but were down about 70% from a year-ago period, adding that rides have risen week-over-week for 7 consecutive weeks since the week ended April 12.

Dasan Zhone Technologies (DZSI) was advancing by more than 15% after saying it has received a three-year $66 million contract to provide Fiber-to-the-Home solutions and switches to LG U+, the telecom unit of South Korean conglomerate LG Corporation.

Digital Turbine (APPS) was over 14% higher after it reported adjusted EPS of $0.05 in Q4, up from $0.03 a year earlier, as revenue grew 45% to $39.4 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted profit of $0.05 per share on revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter.

