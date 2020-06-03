Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2020: APPS,MCHP,AMBA

Technology stocks were posting small gains in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.7%.

In company news, Digital Turbine (APPS) rose 33% after reporting a 45% increase in revenue during its Q4 ended March 31 compared with year-ago levels, rising to $39.4 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus. Looking forward, the mobile communications equipment company is projecting Q2 revenue in a range of $47 million to $50 million, also exceeding the $42 million analyst mean.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) climbed 12% after the semiconductor components company late Tuesday raised its fiscal Q1 forecast, now expecting adjusted net income for the three months ending June 30 in a new range of $1.35 to $1.53 per share on between $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion in revenue compared with its prior guidance expecting non-GAAP earnings of $1.25 to $1.45 per share and $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion in revenue. The Street is at $1.34 per share and $1.25 billion, respectively.

Ambarella (AMBA) dropped nearly 10% after forecasting Q2 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates and upstaging better-than-expected Q1 financial results. The company is projecting revenue 6% either side of $50 million, suggesting a range of $47 million to $53 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $57 million in revenue for the three months ending July 31.

