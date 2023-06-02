News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2023: MDB, IOT, SSYS, DDD, XLK, SOXX

June 02, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 0.4% higher.

MongoDB (MDB) was rallying more than 25% after it reported overnight higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to raising its fiscal 2024 guidance.

Samsara (IOT) was up over 17% in value after it reported late Thursday a narrower fiscal Q1 non-GAAP loss and higher revenue in addition to raising its fiscal 2024 revenue outlook.

Stratasys (SSYS) stock was more than 9% higher after 3D Systems (DDD) confirmed the submission of its proposal to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.2507 newly issued 3D shares per Stratasys share.

