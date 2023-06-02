News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2023: GOOG, SIDU, GWRE, AAPL

June 02, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading on Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.3%.

In company news, Alphabet's (GOOGL) YouTube on Friday stopped removing content claiming that widespread fraud or glitches took place during the 2020 and other past US presidential elections. Alphabet shares rose 0.9%.

Sidus Space (SIDU) said it has received an additional hardware manufacturing subcontract to back NASA's Artemis Program and Space Launch System Manned Vehicle. Its shares dropped 2.8%, erasing earlier gains.

Guidewire Software (GWRE) shares slumped 14% after the company delivered lower-than-expected revenue in fiscal Q3 and cut its revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.

Apple's (AAPL) new RealityPro virtual and augmented reality headset will be the main focus of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference next week and may become a stock catalyst, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients. Apple shares were up 0.5%.

