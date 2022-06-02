Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLK, SOBR, PLTR, MSFT

Technology stocks were posting strong gains in midday trading Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 2.4%.

In company news, SOBR Safe (SOBR) shares advanced nearly 2% after the company signed its first master distributor agreement, making RecoveryTrek an official reseller of its products. SOBR Safe said it expects the deal to expand its national footprint and boost revenue growth.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) gained more than 10% after it said the US Space Systems Command has expanded its data-as-a-service contract to a value of $175.4 million from $121.5 million originally.

Microsoft (MSFT) was marginally lower after the company cut its fiscal Q4 earnings guidance to $2.24 to $2.32 per diluted share from a previous range of $2.28 to $2.35, citing the impact of foreign exchange rates.

