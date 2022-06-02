Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLK, FB, PLTR, MSFT

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks maintained strong gains in late Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing almost 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 2.9%.

In company news, Meta Platforms (FB) was advancing nearly 5% after the Facebook parent company said Wednesday Sheryl Sandberg is resigning as chief operating officer after a transition period and is expected to be succeeded by Javier Olivan, who was most recently the company's chief growth officer.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) gained about 9% after it said the US Space Systems Command has expanded its data-as-a-service contract to a value of $175.4 million from $121.5 million originally.

Microsoft (MSFT) was marginally higher after the company cut its fiscal Q4 earnings guidance to $2.24 to $2.32 per diluted share from a previous range of $2.28 to $2.35, citing the impact of foreign exchange rates.

