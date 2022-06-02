Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2022: SCWX, ESTC, CIEN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.44% lower and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was recently down by 0.61%.

SecureWorks (SCWX) reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.09 per share, swinging from per-share earnings of $0.05 a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15 per share. SecureWorks was recently up more than 5%.

Elastic (ESTC) reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.16 per share, wider than the per-share loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting a normalized net loss of $0.21 per share. Elastic was more than 5% higher recently.

Ciena (CIEN) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.50, down from $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.54. Ciena was down more than 5% recently.

