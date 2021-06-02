Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2021: SKLZ, AMBA, ZM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.15% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.11% lower in recent trading.

Skillz (SKLZ) was advancing by more than 4% after saying it agreed to acquire marketing platform Aarki for $150 million in cash and stock.

Ambarella (AMBA) was almost 3% higher after it reported late Tuesday fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, up from $0.04 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.17 per share on average.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was gaining more than 1% after reporting late Tuesday fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.32, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.98.

