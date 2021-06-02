Technology
SKLZ

Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2021: SKLZ, AMBA, ZM, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.15% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.11% lower in recent trading.

Skillz (SKLZ) was advancing by more than 4% after saying it agreed to acquire marketing platform Aarki for $150 million in cash and stock.

Ambarella (AMBA) was almost 3% higher after it reported late Tuesday fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, up from $0.04 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.17 per share on average.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was gaining more than 1% after reporting late Tuesday fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.32, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SKLZ AMBA ZM XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular