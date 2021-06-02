Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2021: MDLA,CSOD,BOX,OESX

Technology stocks rebounded Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 0.5% apiece ahead of the closing bell.

In company news, Medallia (MDLA) was over 10% higher after the enterprise software-as-a-service company reported a 17% year-over-year rise in Q1 revenue to $131.4 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $4.1 million, and projected Q2 and FY22 revenue above Wall Street forecasts.

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) rose 6.3% after a regulatory filing showed Clearlake Capital acquired an additional 1.1 million shares since May 11, increasing its stake in the software company to 8.3%. The hedge fund also said it may press the company to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential merger or some other transaction.

Box (BOX) climbed 2.4% after the cloud content management company began a modified Dutch Auction tender offer for up to $500 million of its outstanding class A common shares priced between $22.75 and $25.75.

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) fell more than 10% after projecting FY22 revenue of $150 million to $155 million, trailing the analyst consensus in a Capital IQ poll looking for the electronics manufacturer to generate $158.5 million in revenue this year.

