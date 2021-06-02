Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2021: CSOD,BOX,OESX

Technology stocks were rebounding Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) rose 6.3% after a regulatory filing showed Clearlake Capital acquired another 1.1 million Cornerstone shares since May 11, increasing its overall stake in the software-as-a-service company to 8.3%. The hedge fund also said it may press the company to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential merger or some other transaction.

Box (BOX) climbed 2.4% after the cloud content management company began a modified Dutch Auction tender offer for up to $500 million of its outstanding class A common shares priced at between $22.75 to $25.75 apiece.

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) fell 11% after projecting FY22 revenue in a range of $150 million to $155 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for the electronics manufacturer to generate $158.5 million in revenue this year.

