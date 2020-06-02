Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2020: NATI,BB,BB.TO,FFH.TO,STX

Technology stocks were narrowly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.7%.

In company news, National Instruments (NATI) rose 1.4% after the test-equipment company said it agreed to acquire privately held data-analytics software firm OptimalPlus Ltd for $365 million in cash. National CEO Eric Starkloff said the proposed transaction will accelerate its growth among chip- and auto-makers.

BlackBerry (BB) climbed 6.1% on reports the security software firm formed a special board committee and hired financial advisors to evaluate an offer from Canadian asset managers Fairfax Financial Holdings to buy all of the Blackberry shares it doesn't already own. Blackberry Tuesday also said it hired former Citrix general manager Thomas Eacobacci as its new president.

Seagate Technology (STX) slid nearly 1% after the data-storage device company said it would be laying off around 500 of its employees in 12 countries, or about 1% of its global headcount. The company also plans to consolidate its facilities in Minnesota into a single location, according to a new regulatory filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.