Technology Sector Update for 06/02/2020: BB, AUDC, CCC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.25% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) 0.36% higher in recent trading.

BlackBerry (BB) was gaining more than 4% following reports that Fairfax Financial Holdings held talks about acquiring the shares of the company it does not already control. According to Street Insider, BlackBerry has formed a special committee and hired bankers to assist in the potential acquisition. However, it is not clear if talks are ongoing.

AudioCodes (AUDC) was down more than 4% after saying it will start selling 2.6 million of its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC) was more than 2% lower amid plans to offer a total of 40 million ordinary shares, with 14 million shares being offered by the company and the remaining 26 million shares being offered by selling shareholders.

