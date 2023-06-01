Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2023: WLDS, AAPL, AMZN, IRBT, GOOG, CRM

Tech stocks rose Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 1.6%.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) said it kicked off commercial manufacturing of its Mudra band for Apple's (AAPL) watch. Wearable Devices shares rose 35%.

Amazon's (AMZN) $1.65 billion planned acquisition of iRobot (IRBT) is facing a preliminary EU merger review, with a July 6 deadline, according to the European Commission's website. Amazon shares rose 1.8%, while iRobot was up 9.3%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google invested in startup Runway, which lets users generate video from text descriptions through artificial intelligence, as part of a funding round of $100 million, The Information reported. Alphabet shares were up 0.8%.

Salesforce (CRM) reported an increase in Q1 profit and sales from the prior year's quarter that beat expectations. The software company issued guidance that suggested stagnant growth for the year, and the shares dropped 4.6%

