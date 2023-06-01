News & Insights

Technology
OKTA

Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2023: OKTA, NTAP, ACN, XLK, SOXX

June 01, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.15%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.36%.

Okta (OKTA) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP earnings of $0.12. Okta was slipping past 17% recently.

NetApp (NTAP) was over 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share, up from $1.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

Accenture (ACN) said it has acquired Australian digital design agency Bourne Digital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Accenture was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKTA
NTAP
ACN
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.