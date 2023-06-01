Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2023: OKTA, NTAP, ACN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.15%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.36%.

Okta (OKTA) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP earnings of $0.12. Okta was slipping past 17% recently.

NetApp (NTAP) was over 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share, up from $1.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

Accenture (ACN) said it has acquired Australian digital design agency Bourne Digital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Accenture was marginally lower recently.

