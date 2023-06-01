News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2023: AMZN, IRBT, GOOG, CRM

June 01, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 1.7%.

In company news, Amazon's (AMZN) $1.65 billion planned acquisition of iRobot (IRBT) is facing a preliminary EU merger review, with a July 6 deadline, according to the European Commission's website. Amazon shares were rising 2.2%, while iRobot was up almost 10%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google invested in startup Runway, which lets users generate video from text descriptions through artificial intelligence, as part of a funding round of about $100 million, The Information reported. Alphabet shares were up 0.5%.

Salesforce (CRM) reported an increase in Q1 profit and sales from the prior year's quarter that beat expectations. But the software company issued guidance that suggested stagnant growth for the year. Salesforce shares dropped 4.3%

