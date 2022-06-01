Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2022: FB,META,YY,APPS,CRM

Technology stocks turned moderately higher on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was sliding 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Meta Platforms (FB) was 2.6% lower, with the social media company adding to its Wednesday slide following reports chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg was leaving the company after nearly 14 years in the post. The company overnight also said it expects to complete its Facebook transition next week and begin trading under the META ticker symbol on June 9.

Joyy (YY) tumbled nearly 17% after Singapore-based social media company missed analyst projections with its Q1 results amid a 3% decline in revenue compared with the same quarter last year. It also sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $579 million to $600 million, trailing the two-analyst mean expecting $636.3 million in Q2 revenue.

Digital Turbine (APPS) dropped more than 22% after the media software firm missed Wall Street expectations with its Q4 revenue and also projected below-consensus results for the current quarter ending June 30. Excluding one-time items, the company sees Q1 net income in a range of $0.34 to $0.35 per share on between $183 million to $187 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for $0.44 per share and $357.1 million, respectively.

To the upside, Salesforce (CRM) rose 9.9% after the customer-relationship management software firm forecast FY23 earnings in a range of $4.74 to $4.76 per share, topping the analyst mean looking for a $4.66 per share profit this year.

