Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2022: CRM, WB, YY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.63% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.29% recently.

Salesforce (CRM) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, down from $1.21 a year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.94. Salesforce was recently gaining over 10% in value.

Weibo (WB) reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46. Weibo was climbing past 4% recently.

Joyy (YY) reported a Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.28 per American depositary share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.30 per ADS a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.31. Joyy was recently down more than 5%.

