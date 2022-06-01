Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2022: APPS,FB,META,CRM

Technology stocks were declining on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Digital Turbine (APPS) dropped almost 23% after the media software firm missed Wall Street expectations with its Q4 revenue and also projected below-consensus results for the current quarter ending June 30. Excluding one-time items, the company sees Q1 net income in a range of $0.34 to $0.35 per share on between $183 million to $187 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for $0.44 per share and $357.1 million, respectively.

Meta Platforms (FB) was 1.1% lower after the social media company overnight said it expects to complete its Facebook transformation next week and begin using its new META ticker symbol on June 9.

Salesforce (CRM) rose 9.3% after the customer-relationship management software firm forecast FY23 earnings in a range of $4.74 to $4.76 per share, topping the analyst mean looking for a $4.66 per share profit this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.