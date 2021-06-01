Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2021: SONM,DDD,CLDR

Technology stocks were moderately lower Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Sonim Technologies (SONM) declined 4.5% after the specialty mobile telephones-maker said CEO Tom Wilkinson resigned Monday and that Chief Financial Officer Robert Tirva was moving up to become company president and chief operating officer, reporting directly to the Sonim board.

3D Systems (DDD) was fractionally higher, overcoming a 2.8% decline earlier that followed it announcing the $82 million sales of its on-demand digital manufacturing business to private-equity investors Trilantic North America and 3D on-demand general manager Ziad Abou.

Cloudera (CLDR) climbed over 24.1% after the data analytics company agreed to a $5.3 billion buyout offer from private equity investors KKR (KKR) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, with investors receiving $16 in cash for each Cloudera share, or 24.4% above Friday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.