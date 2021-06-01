Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2021: LOGI,SONM,DDD,CLDR

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of prior declines Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Logitech International (LOGI) rose 4% after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the Swiss computer peripherals company by 12 Swiss francs to 133 francs ($148.3) a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

Cloudera (CLDR) climbed nearly 24% after the data analytics company agreed to a $5.3 billion buyout offer from private equity investors KKR (KKR) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, with investors receiving $16 in cash for each Cloudera share, or 24.4% above Friday's closing price.

On the losing side, 3D Systems (DDD) was declining 1.9% after announcing the $82 million sale of its on-demand digital manufacturing business to private-equity investors Trilantic North America and 3D on-demand general manager Ziad Abou.

Sonim Technologies (SONM) slid 4.5% after the specialty mobile telephones-maker said CEO Tom Wilkinson resigned Monday and that Chief Financial Officer Robert Tirva was moving up to become company president and chief operating officer, reporting directly to the Sonim board.

