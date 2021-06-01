Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2021: CLDR, CAN, QTT

Technology stocks were climbing ahead of Tuesday's opening bell as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.3% higher while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.6% recently.

In company news, Cloudera (CLDR) is up more than 23% after it agreed to be bought by private equity firms KKR (KKR) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice for about $5.3 billion in cash.

Canaan (CAN) is rising by almost 6% after it swung to profit and posted higher revenue in Q1.

Qutoutiao (QTT) shares are down by 0.5% after reporting a narrower adjusted loss but lower revenue in Q1.

