Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2020: ZNGA, ZM, NTES, XSD, XLK

Technology firms were flat to lower pre-bell Monday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.5%.

Zynga (ZNGA) was advancing by more than 1.6% after saying it agreed to acquire mobile games developer Peak for $1.8 billion, with about $900 million in cash and approximately $900 million of its common stock.

NetEase (NTES) was over 2% higher as it announced the launch of a global public offering of 171.48 new common shares, with 5.15 million shares to be offered under its Hong Kong debut at a maximum price of HKD126 per share.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) plans to strengthen the encryption of video calls by paying clients but not by users of its free accounts, Reuters reported, citing Zoom security consultant Alex Stamos. Zoom was climbing past 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.