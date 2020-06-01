Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2020: EQIX,ZM,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were little changed in midday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping almost 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Equinix (EQIX) rose 1.7% after Monday saying it acquired 13 data centers through Canada from Canadian telecom company BCE (BCE) for about $750 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in H2 2020 is expected to be increase its per-share adjusted funds from operations immediately after completion.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) climbed over 13% after Rosenblatt Securities increased its price target for the online-video company by $55 to $150 a share and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) was edging higher. Reuters reported that its Google unit has delayed unveiling the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system previously announced for Wednesday because of the protests and civil unrest in the US. In a message to Android developers, the company said "now is not the time to celebrate."

