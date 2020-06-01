Technology Sector Update for 06/01/2020: CMTL,EQIX,ZM,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were edging lower in late trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping about 0.1%, reversing a small gain earlier Monday, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping almost 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) recorded a 2.9% advance late in Monday trading after the networking equipment company announced a $1.3 million contract upgrade supporting 5G location services and other enhancements with an unnamed US-based mobile network operator.

Equinix (EQIX) rose 1.8% after Monday saying it acquired 13 data centers through Canada from Canadian telecom company BCE (BCE) for about $750 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close during the half of 2020 is expected to be increase its per-share adjusted funds from operations immediately after completion.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) climbed nearly 14% on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities increased its price target for the online-video company by $55 to $150 a share and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) edged higher. Reuters reported a Google unit will delay unveiling the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system previously announced for Wednesday because of the protests and civil unrest in the US. In a message to Android developers, the company said "now is not the time to celebrate."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.