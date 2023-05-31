Technology Sector Update for 05/31/2023: NVDA

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.8%.

Nvidia's (NVDA) Chief Executive Jensen Huang is planning to make a trip to China to meet with tech executives there despite growing tensions between the US and China, Bloomberg reported. The chipmaker's shares dropped 3.6%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) employees plan to stage a walkout Wednesday to express concern over the company's environmental record and to protest recent job cuts and its return-to-office rule, CNBC reported. Amazon shares were shedding 1.3%.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) reported better-than-expected Q2 results but issued Q3 revenue guidance below the consensus estimate, prompting Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Credit Suisse to lower their price targets for the stock. Hewlett Packard was down past 6%.

