Technology Sector Update for 05/31/2023: AMBA, HPQ, CD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.6% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Ambarella (AMBA) was shedding over 18% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.15 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.44 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.21.

HP (HPQ) was retreating by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, down from $1.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76.

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) was over 4% higher as it reported Q1 earnings of 0.34 Chinese renminbi ($0.05) per diluted share, up from 0.13 renminbi a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 0.27 renminbi.

