Technology Sector Update for 05/31/2022: SNAP,SSYS,BOSC

Technology stocks were edging lower, paring most of a morning retreat. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was slipping less than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was adding 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) dropped 7.9% after a Vertical Research downgrade of the camera and social media company to negative from buy while Credit Suisse cut its price target for Snap shares by $18 to $59 apiece. The moves follow Snap last week warning its Q2 revenue will likely lag its projected range of a 20% to 25% year-over-year growth.

Stratasys (SSYS) turned 2.2% lower this afternoon after the company said it became a NASCAR Competition Partner and was teaming with the race car circuit to produce 3D printed production parts to be featured across all NASCAR Next Gen cars.

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) jumped almost 12% after the RFID equipment supplier reported Q1 net income of $0.06 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, improving on a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 47% over year-ago levels to $10.8 million.

