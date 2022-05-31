Technology
NNDM

Technology Sector Update for 05/31/2022: NNDM, JKS, AMOT, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.81% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.63% recently.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) reported a wider Q1 net loss of $0.13 per share, compared with loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Nano Dimension was recently climbing past 3%.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) said its subsidiary Jinko Solar Co. has signed an agreement with Aldo Solar for the distribution of its N-type Tiger Neo photovoltaic modules in Brazil. JinkoSolar Holding was up more than 2% recently.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) was over 2% higher after saying it has acquired FPH Group, a provider of concept engineering, prototyping, validation and production.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NNDM JKS AMOT XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular