Technology Sector Update for 05/31/2022: NNDM, JKS, AMOT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.81% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.63% recently.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) reported a wider Q1 net loss of $0.13 per share, compared with loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Nano Dimension was recently climbing past 3%.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) said its subsidiary Jinko Solar Co. has signed an agreement with Aldo Solar for the distribution of its N-type Tiger Neo photovoltaic modules in Brazil. JinkoSolar Holding was up more than 2% recently.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) was over 2% higher after saying it has acquired FPH Group, a provider of concept engineering, prototyping, validation and production.

