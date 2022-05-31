Technology Sector Update for 05/31/2022: CRTD,SNAP,SSYS,BOSC

Technology stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) down 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5%.

In company news, Creatd (CRTD) was nearly 1% higher after announcing a $4 million private placement. The company will also issue 2 million series C warrants to buy shares with an initial price of $3 per share and 2 million series C warrants to buy shares with an initial exercise price of $6 per share.

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) jumped almost 6.6% after the RFID equipment supplier reported Q1 net income of $0.06 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, improving on a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 47% over year-ago levels to $10.8 million.

To the downside, Stratasys (SSYS) were 1.4% lower this afternoon after the company said it became a NASCAR Competition Partner and was teaming with the race car circuit to produce 3D printed production parts to be featured across all NASCAR Next Gen cars.

Snap (SNAP) declined 9.4% after a Vertical Research downgrade of the camera and social media company to negative from buy while Credit Suisse cut its price target for Snap shares by $18 to $59 apiece. The moves follow Snap last week warning its Q2 revenue will likely lag its prior forecast expecting a 20% to 25% increase over year-ago levels.

