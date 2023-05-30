Technology Sector Update for 05/30/2023: WEJO, NVDA, DM, ESTC

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.1%.

In company news, Wejo Group (WEJO) shares shed over 61% after it said in a filing that its subsidiary Wejo filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator in a UK court. The group is also "evaluating whether it will file ancillary insolvency proceedings for the company and its other subsidiaries in other jurisdictions, including in the US, in due course," it said.

Nvidia (NVDA) crossed the $1 trillion valuation milestone at the open following better-than-expected quarterly results last week. Nvidia shares were up 2.7%.

Desktop Metal (DM) said its board adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan to guard against hostile takeovers following its recently announced $1.8 billion merger with Stratasys (SSYS). Desktop Metal shares rose 4.6%.

Elastic (ESTC) said it signed a three-year global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services to accelerate integrated go-to-market activities. Elastic shares were up 4.5%.

