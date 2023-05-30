Technology Sector Update for 05/30/2023: NVDA, APP, MX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up more than 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently climbing past 2%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was advancing by more than 4% after it unveiled a new class of large-memory artificial intelligence supercomputer that it said will enable the development of "giant, next-generation models" for generative AI language applications, recommender systems and data analytics workloads.

AppLovin (APP) was more than 3% higher after saying its Array suite for mobile manufacturers expanded its partnership with mobile phone brand OPPO to increase app discoverability in OPPO's devices.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) was up marginally after saying it will separate its display and power businesses into separate entities.

