News & Insights

Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 05/30/2023: NVDA, APP, MX, XLK, SOXX

May 30, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up more than 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently climbing past 2%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was advancing by more than 4% after it unveiled a new class of large-memory artificial intelligence supercomputer that it said will enable the development of "giant, next-generation models" for generative AI language applications, recommender systems and data analytics workloads.

AppLovin (APP) was more than 3% higher after saying its Array suite for mobile manufacturers expanded its partnership with mobile phone brand OPPO to increase app discoverability in OPPO's devices.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) was up marginally after saying it will separate its display and power businesses into separate entities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
APP
MX
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.