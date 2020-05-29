Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2020: ZS, VMW, CRM, XSD, XLK

Technology stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Friday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.52% recently.

Zscaler (ZS) was surging past 19% after it reported non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended April 30, up from $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue for the cyber-security company grew 40% year-over-year to $110.5 million. The company also said it has acquired security technology specialist Edgewise Networks for an undisclosed sum.

VMware (VMW) was advancing by over 8% after it reported a Q1 net income of $1.52 per share, up 21% from $1.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $1.18.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) was down more than 3% after posting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.70, compared with $0.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 for the quarter.

