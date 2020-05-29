Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2020: VMW,ZS,MARK

Technology stocks were edging higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing about 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 1.2%.

In company news, VMware (VMW) rose 7.6% after the hybrid-cloud software firm late Thursday reported Q1 net income of $1.52 per share, up from a $1.25 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.18 per share. Revenue increased 12% over year-ago levels to $2.45 billion, also beating the $2.62 billion Street view.

Zscaler (ZS) raced 26% higher after late Thursday reporting non-GAAP net income and revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended April 30 exceeding Wall Street estimates and projected Q4 results also beating analyst estimates. The cyber-security company Friday also announced its purchase of privately held rival Edgewise Networks for an undisclosed amount and said it was selected by a US Department of Defense unit to provide secure cloud services.

Remark Holdings (MARK) slid 14% after the artificial intelligence company late Thursday reported a net loss of $0.52 per share for its FY19 ended Dec. 31 compared with a $0.48 per share loss during the same quarter last year while revenue plunged 50.5% from prior-year levels to $5 million.

