Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2020: DXC,VMW,ZS,MARK

Technology stocks turned higher in late Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF climbing 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.6%.

In company news, DXC Technology (DXC) tumbled over 14% after the IT-services company late Thursday reported declines in its fiscal Q4 net income and revenue from year-ago levels, trailing Wall Street estimates, and also saying it would be suspending its quarterly dividend in a bid to bolster its financial flexibility during the current economic difficulties. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.20 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $4.82 billion in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.96 per share adjusted profit on $4.86 billion in revenue.

Remark Holdings (MARK) slid more than 11% after reporting a net loss of $0.52 per share for its FY19 ended Dec. 31 compared with a $0.48 per share loss for the artificial intelligence company during the same quarter last year while revenue plunged 50.5% from prior-year levels to $5 million.

Among gainers Friday, Zscaler (ZS) raced 29% higher after the cyber-security company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended April 30 exceeding Wall Street estimates and projected Q4 results also beating analyst estimates. It also Friday announced the purchase of privately held rival Edgewise Networks for an undisclosed amount and said it was selected by a US Department of Defense unit to provide secure cloud services.

VMware (VMW) rose nearly 10% after the hybrid-cloud software firm late Thursday reported Q1 net income of $1.52 per share, up from a $1.25 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.18 per share. Revenue increased 12% over year-ago levels to $2.45 billion, also beating the $2.62 billion Street view.

