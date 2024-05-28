Technology Sector Update for 05/28/2024: MOMO, OPRA, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were up 0.4% recently.

Hello Group (MOMO) fell by over 2% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Opera (OPRA) advanced by over 2% after saying it has collaborated with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud for the integration of Google's Gemini models into Opera's Aria browser AI.

Apple's (AAPL) smartphone shipments in China rose 52% in April compared with a year earlier, Reuters reported, citing data from a research firm affiliated with the Chinese government. Apple was up more than 1% premarket.

