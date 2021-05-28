Technology Sector Update for 05/28/2021: YEXT,CRM,AMD,YY

Technology stocks were advancing late Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 1.1% gain this afternoon.

In company news, Yext (YEXT) sped to an 18% gain on Friday after the online customer answers platform narrowed its non-GAAP Q1 net loss by 80% from year-ago levels to $0.02 per share following a 7.7% increase in revenue to $92 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.06 per share adjusted loss on $88.6 million in revenue.

Salesforce.com (CRM) climbed 5.6% after raising both sides of its FY22 sales forecast by $250 million to a new range of $25.9 billion to $26.0 billion. The improved outlook followed the customer relationship management software firm also topping year-ago comparisons and Wall Street expectations with its non-GAAP earnings and revenue for its Q1 ended April 30.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) added 2.2% after Benchmark resumed coverage of the chipmaker with a buy stock rating and a $100 price target

To the downside, Joyy (YY) dropped 9.7% after the Chinese social media company projected Q2 revenue in a range of $645 million to $663 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $679.7 million.

