Technology Sector Update for 05/28/2021: CRM, PLTR, HPQ, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.4% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing by 0.3% in recent trading.

Salesforce.com (CRM) was gaining over 5% after it reported adjusted EPS of $1.21 in Q1, up from $0.70 a year earlier, and easily outperforming analyst estimates of $0.88 in a Capital IQ poll.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was climbing past 2% after it secured a $111 million contract from the US Special Operations Command to continue its work as the military command's enterprise data management and artificial intelligence-enabled mission command platform.

HP (HPQ) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted net EPS of $0.93, up from $0.51 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.89 per share. HP was recently declining by 5.7%.

