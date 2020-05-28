Technology Sector Update for 05/28/2020: SMTC, HPQ, WDAY, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading lower before markets open on Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) both retreated by around 1%.

Meanwhile, Semtech (SMTC) rose more than 10% after posting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP attributable net income of $0.35 per share, compared with $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net sales increased to $132.7 million in the recent quarter from $131.4 million a year earlier.

HP (HPQ) was down more than 6% after posting fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.51, down from $0.53 in the comparable period last year. Revenue also declined to $12.5 billion from $14 billion a year earlier. The company did not provide a financial outlook for fiscal 2020 due to market uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workday (WDAY) gained 6% after Wednesday posting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.44, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Revenue also increased by 23.4% year-over-year to $1.02 million. The company also said it has partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) to offer services that will help businesses reopen and adapt to the new normal amid the ongoing pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.