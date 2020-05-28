Technology Sector Update for 05/28/2020: KOPN,LHX,DDOG,WDAY,MSFT,CRM,CMTL

Technology stocks lost significant ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday hanging on for a 0.4% advance while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Kopin (KOPN) raced 7.4% higher after the wearable computing technologies company Thursday said it was selected to supply liquid crystal display modules to L3Harris (LHX) for a weapons program. The modules will be part of an integrated rifle scope for a next-generation fire control device. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Datadog (DDOG) was ending little changed, giving back most of a 5% gain that followed the company Thursday announcing plans for a $550 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2025. A portion of the net proceeds will be used for capped call transactions, with the remaining funds going to working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or other strategic transactions.

Workday (WDAY) rose over 7% after the cloud software firm reported a 23.4% increase in Q1 revenue, rising to $1.02 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting just over $1 billion in total revenue for the three months ended April 30. The company also said it was partnering with Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) to help businesses reopen and adapt to conditions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was more than 3% lower on Thursday after saying it recently received a $1.7 million contract for components and cyber-security services as part of a broader project to upgrade satellite communications for the US Army's Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.