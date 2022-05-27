Technology
DIDI

Technology Sector Update for 05/27/2022: DIDI, MRVL, INTC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

DiDi Global (DIDI) may be the target for an investment stake by China's state-owned automaker China FAW Group., according to a report from Bloomberg. DiDi Global was gaining more than 10%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) was climbing past 5% after it reported fiscal Q1 diluted non-GAAP earnings of $0.52 per share, compared with $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Intel (INTC) said it has tapped Gilbane Building Co., GTSA Construction Consulting, McDaniel's Construction, and Northstar Contracting to build its new chip factories in Ohio. Intel was slightly higher recently.

