Technology Sector Update for 05/27/2021: VSAT,DXC,PLAN

Technology stocks were edging higher Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) up less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 0.8%.

In company news, Viasat (VSAT) was 6.2% higher after the satellite communications provider said Thursday it successfully demonstrated a cloud-based ship-to-shore communications system for the US Navy and US Marine Corps at an industry event last month.

DXC Technology (DXC) rose 4.1% after JPMorgan Thursday increased its price target for the enterprise software stock by $7 to $35 and reiterated a neutral rating.

Anaplan (PLAN) tumbled 12% after reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, unchanged from a year earlier and missing the average analyst estimate in a Capital IQ poll for an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share for the three months ended April 30. The data management company also said Chief Financial Officer David Morton Jr. will step down later this year after a successor is hired.

