Technology Sector Update for 05/27/2021: NVDA, SNOW, DXC

Technology stocks were declining before Thursday's opening bell. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.4% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.5% recently.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) is up by just a fraction of a percent after the graphics processing unit maker reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and guided Q2 revenue above market estimates.

Snowflake (SNOW) was dropping by more than 2% even after reporting a narrower fiscal Q1 loss and revenue more than doubling from the prior-year period.

DXC Technology (DXC) was down by 0.5% after posting lower fiscal Q4 adjusted profit and revenue compared with the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.